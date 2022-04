College student in Michigan solves a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders Migrating amphibians were being hit by cars while crossing the road in egg-laying season. Eli Bieri persuaded officials to block a park road for safe salamander passage, The Washington Post reports.

College student in Michigan solves a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders

Migrating amphibians were being hit by cars while crossing the road in egg-laying season. Eli Bieri persuaded officials to block a park road for safe salamander passage, The Washington Post reports.