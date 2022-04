The latest U.N. climate report is focused on climate warming solutions NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists, about the latest U.N. climate report which is focused on ways to combat climate warming.

Climate The latest U.N. climate report is focused on climate warming solutions The latest U.N. climate report is focused on climate warming solutions Listen · 5:28 5:28 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists, about the latest U.N. climate report which is focused on ways to combat climate warming. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor