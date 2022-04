How will new partisan redistricting maps affect this year's midterm elections? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Michael Li, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, about the current redistricting cycle, which he calls "one of the most aggressive in the country's history."

