Sri Lanka's cabinet has resigned en masse during economic crisis NPR's A Martinez talks to Vandana Menon, a reporter with ThePrint, an Indian online newspaper, about protesters in Sri Lanka demanding the president step down.

Asia Sri Lanka's cabinet has resigned en masse during economic crisis Sri Lanka's cabinet has resigned en masse during economic crisis Listen · 3:01 3:01 NPR's A Martinez talks to Vandana Menon, a reporter with ThePrint, an Indian online newspaper, about protesters in Sri Lanka demanding the president step down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor