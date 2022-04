Yellowstone National Park wants you to plan ahead for the year 2172 In exchange for a $1,500 donation, the park is offering an annual pass valid for entry in 2172. That is 150 years from now. The Inheritance Passes are designed to be used by the donors' descendants.

