Tiger Woods indicates he will play in the Masters this week

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation, it seems that Tiger Woods will play in the 86th Masters Tournament this Thursday — less than 14 months after a serious single-car accident.

"As of right now I feel like I am going to play," the golf icon said at a news conference Tuesday.

Fans first noticed that Woods' name was included on the Masters players list. Then there was a tracked flight from Florida. And Monday large crowds gathered to watch the five-time champion practice at Augusta. All begging the question, would he play?

As of Tuesday, it appears the answer is "yes."