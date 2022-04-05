Accessibility links
Tiger Woods indicates he will play in the Masters After weeks of speculation, the golf legend said "I feel like I am going to play" in the tournament. His announcement comes less than 14 months after he was seriously injured in a car accident.

Tiger Woods indicates he will play in the Masters this week

Tiger Woods warms up during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday in Augusta, Ga. Andrew Redington/Getty Images hide caption

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods warms up during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday in Augusta, Ga.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation, it seems that Tiger Woods will play in the 86th Masters Tournament this Thursday — less than 14 months after a serious single-car accident.

"As of right now I feel like I am going to play," the golf icon said at a news conference Tuesday.

Fans first noticed that Woods' name was included on the Masters players list. Then there was a tracked flight from Florida. And Monday large crowds gathered to watch the five-time champion practice at Augusta. All begging the question, would he play?

As of Tuesday, it appears the answer is "yes."

