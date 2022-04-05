Join us on a quest to find the most boring person in the world

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

Peter Grosz reveals his boring hobbies

The University of Essex surveyed the most boring traits in people and came to the conclusion that the most boring person in the world is ... [pause for drumroll] ... a religious data entry worker who likes watching TV and lives in a town!

Victor Glover confirms: Astronauts, they're just like us!

While it may not be as exciting as being a waitress at the American Girl Doll Cafe, NASA astronaut Victor Glover has a dream-worthy job. But before he could spacewalk, he probably had to do a lot of boring stuff first.

"Even going underwater in our spacesuit to dive and practice spacewalking, when you've got, you know, 500 or a thousand hours underwater doing that, there are probably times when you're like, OK, did I pick up my dry cleaning? I hope I let the dog out."

Even though he's an astronaut, he shares the same sentiment we all think after a meeting gone too long: "if it's a slideshow and people just read you the slides [...] you could have emailed them to me and I could have read them myself."

We tested Victor on his boring-ness by playing a game about what's boring and what's exciting in space.

Host Emma Choi finds the most boring person in the world

Emma goes on a mission to find The Most Boring Person in the World using the criteria from the University of Essex study. After much trial and error, Emma finds them and discovers that they may not be so boring after all.

