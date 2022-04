Russia continues to have an big impact in parts of Eastern Europe, like Moldova Russia has stationed troops in Transnistria, Moldova, since the break up of the Soviet Union. It illustrates Russia's influence and the political complexity of this frontline state in Eastern Europe.

Russia has stationed troops in Transnistria, Moldova, since the break up of the Soviet Union. It illustrates Russia's influence and the political complexity of this frontline state in Eastern Europe.