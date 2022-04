What the city of Kyiv looks like as people return Though the city still feels empty, people are slowly starting to return to Kyiv. Signs of war are everywhere in the form of sandbags and big steel and concrete barricades in the streets.

Europe What the city of Kyiv looks like as people return What the city of Kyiv looks like as people return Listen · 1:58 1:58 Though the city still feels empty, people are slowly starting to return to Kyiv. Signs of war are everywhere in the form of sandbags and big steel and concrete barricades in the streets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor