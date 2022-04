A bakery in western Ukraine has reopened, providing employment to refugees In Ivano-Frankivsk, in the western part of Ukraine, a bakery that shuttered for two weeks during the war has resumed business — and even employs Ukrainians displaced from other parts of the country.

