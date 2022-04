Tiger Woods plant to play in the Masters, marking his return to golf tournaments Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he plans to play at the Masters. It's his first major tournament since a terrible car accident last year. Woods has won the Masters five times, including in 2019.

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he plans to play at the Masters. It's his first major tournament since a terrible car accident last year. Woods has won the Masters five times, including in 2019.