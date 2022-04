Oklahoma moves toward outlawing almost all abortions NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Randy Krehbiel of The Tulsa World about the Oklahoma state House of Representatives has given final approval that would make performing abortion a felony in the state.

Law Oklahoma moves toward outlawing almost all abortions

Listen · 4:24

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor