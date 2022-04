News brief: War crimes in Ukraine, Blinken in Brussels, Oklahoma abortion bill The White House plans to announce new sanctions on Russia. U.S., European and other world leaders want Russia held accountable for atrocities. Oklahoma passes a bill to make most abortions illegal.

News brief: War crimes in Ukraine, Blinken in Brussels, Oklahoma abortion bill News brief: War crimes in Ukraine, Blinken in Brussels, Oklahoma abortion bill Listen · 10:52 10:52 The White House plans to announce new sanctions on Russia. U.S., European and other world leaders want Russia held accountable for atrocities. Oklahoma passes a bill to make most abortions illegal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor