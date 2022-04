After more than 20 years, Charles Darwin's missing notebooks are returned The iconic notebooks, which include Darwin's 1837 <em>Tree of Life</em> sketch, were returned to Cambridge University's Library last month. They'll be on display soon as part of a Darwin exhibition.

Europe After more than 20 years, Charles Darwin's missing notebooks are returned After more than 20 years, Charles Darwin's missing notebooks are returned Listen · 0:27 0:27 The iconic notebooks, which include Darwin's 1837 <em>Tree of Life</em> sketch, were returned to Cambridge University's Library last month. They'll be on display soon as part of a Darwin exhibition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor