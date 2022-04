For a special issue, the comic book series 'El Peso Hero' travels to Ukraine Fed up with Mexico's non-interventionist policy after Russia invaded Ukraine, Hector Rodriguez has his Mexican American superhero go to Ukraine in the latest issue of the series.

