The State Department makes it easier for anyone to help resettle refugees Because refugee resettlement agencies are stretched thin, the U.S. is testing a new approach. Groups of regular people are sponsoring Afghan refugees in communities where they've rarely gone before.

National The State Department makes it easier for anyone to help resettle refugees The State Department makes it easier for anyone to help resettle refugees Listen · 4:39 4:39 Because refugee resettlement agencies are stretched thin, the U.S. is testing a new approach. Groups of regular people are sponsoring Afghan refugees in communities where they've rarely gone before. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor