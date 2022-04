Oklahoma passes a bill to make most abortions illegal The Oklahoma legislature passed a bill that bans virtually all abortions. The measure would make performing an abortion a felony with a 10-year prison term — except to save the woman's life.

Oklahoma passes a bill to make most abortions illegal

The Oklahoma legislature passed a bill that bans virtually all abortions. The measure would make performing an abortion a felony with a 10-year prison term — except to save the woman's life.