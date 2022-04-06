The group that preserves historic buildings and artifacts in Antarctica is hiring

The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust is looking for someone help run the planet's southern-most post office, work at the gift shop and count penguins for research. Perks include glacial views.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Job opening alert - the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust preserves historic buildings, bases and artifacts in Antarctica. And right now, they're looking for a cool-headed hire who can help run the planet's southernmost post office, work at the gift shop and count penguins for research. Perks include glacial views and a chance to hang out where great explorers touch base on their way to the South Pole. Now, the downside - no flush toilet, no showers, and you might feel a little isolated. It's MORNING EDITION.

