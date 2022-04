Nations set new sanctions against Russia after civilian atrocities in Ukraine The U.S., the European Union and other partners are announcing new sanctions against Russia in response to the civilian deaths revealed in Ukraine this week.

Nations set new sanctions against Russia after civilian atrocities in Ukraine The U.S., the European Union and other partners are announcing new sanctions against Russia in response to the civilian deaths revealed in Ukraine this week.