Turkey's runaway inflation problem

Mainstream economists say raising interest rates lowers inflation. That's why the Federal Reserve and other central banks are hiking rates right now. But not Turkey. Even with Turkey's inflation over 60 percent, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has rejected this widely accepted approach and is doing the opposite. Today, what happens when Turkey throws out the inflation playbook?

