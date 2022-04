What happens to Kyiv's People's Friendship Arch, now that Russia has invaded? The People's Friendship Arch was gifted to Ukraine by the Russian government and opened in Kyiv in 1982. Ukrainians weigh in on the future of the enormous monument, in the midst of war with Russia.

World What happens to Kyiv's People's Friendship Arch, now that Russia has invaded?