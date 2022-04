Many at a maternity hospital in Kyiv made their way from cities facing attacks More than 15,000 babies have been born in Ukraine since the start of the war. At a maternity hospital in Kyiv, new parents tell of the long road it took to get them to safety.

Europe Many at a maternity hospital in Kyiv made their way from cities facing attacks Many at a maternity hospital in Kyiv made their way from cities facing attacks Listen · 5:20 5:20 More than 15,000 babies have been born in Ukraine since the start of the war. At a maternity hospital in Kyiv, new parents tell of the long road it took to get them to safety. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor