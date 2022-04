Meet 18-year-old Alyssa Gaines, Youth Poet Laureate of Indianapolis To celebrate National Poetry Month we're introducing listeners to poets competing to be the next National Youth Poet Laureate. First up: Alyssa Gaines, who's the Indianapolis Youth Poet Laureate.

Culture Meet 18-year-old Alyssa Gaines, Youth Poet Laureate of Indianapolis Meet 18-year-old Alyssa Gaines, Youth Poet Laureate of Indianapolis Listen · 2:50 2:50 To celebrate National Poetry Month we're introducing listeners to poets competing to be the next National Youth Poet Laureate. First up: Alyssa Gaines, who's the Indianapolis Youth Poet Laureate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor