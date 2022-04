Encore: Mystery recordings will now be heard for the first time in about 100 years A new machine at the New York Public Library can read cracked and broken wax cylinders, and play recordings from regular people not heard in about 100 years. It's one of seven in the world.

History Encore: Mystery recordings will now be heard for the first time in about 100 years A new machine at the New York Public Library can read cracked and broken wax cylinders, and play recordings from regular people not heard in about 100 years. It's one of seven in the world.