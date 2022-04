New sanctions target several of Russia's elite, including family members of Putin The U.S. and Europe are imposing new sanctions against Russia after allegations of atrocities in Ukraine. Among the targets are financial institutions and some of Russia's elite.

World New sanctions target several of Russia's elite, including family members of Putin New sanctions target several of Russia's elite, including family members of Putin Audio will be available later today. The U.S. and Europe are imposing new sanctions against Russia after allegations of atrocities in Ukraine. Among the targets are financial institutions and some of Russia's elite. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor