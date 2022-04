U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona discusses the student loan pause extension NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about the extension on the student loan pause. Also, roughly 7 million borrowers who are in default right now will get a fresh start.

