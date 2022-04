Behind the unusually high sale price of D.C.'s women's soccer team The Washington Spirit, D.C.'s national women's soccer team, just sold for a record amount after a months-long ownership battle. It's a story of how sports teams are not a typical business investment.

Sports Behind the unusually high sale price of D.C.'s women's soccer team Behind the unusually high sale price of D.C.'s women's soccer team Audio will be available later today. The Washington Spirit, D.C.'s national women's soccer team, just sold for a record amount after a months-long ownership battle. It's a story of how sports teams are not a typical business investment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor