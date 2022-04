Blinken says U.S. and Europe are following through on Ukraine commitments Diplomats are expressing outrage over reports of Russian atrocities in Ukraine. In Brussels and Washington, officials announced more sanctions to step up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Diplomats are expressing outrage over reports of Russian atrocities in Ukraine. In Brussels and Washington, officials announced more sanctions to step up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin.