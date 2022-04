Communities have formed among those who have stayed in Kyiv through Russian attacks Misha Smetana lives in Kyiv, and has stayed there throughout Russian attacks on Ukraine. He tells NPR's Scott Detrow what that's been like, and about the communities forming between people who stayed.

