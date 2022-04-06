A norovirus outbreak is linked to raw oysters distributed in 13 states, the FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that it is working with federal and local authorities on a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters.

The oysters were harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, and have been distributed to restaurants and businesses in the following states, the FDA said: California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington state.

"The FDA and the states conducted a trace forward investigation to determine where the raw oysters were distributed and to ensure they're removed from the food supply. Retailers should not serve raw oysters harvested from the following harvest locations within British Columbia, BC 14-8 and BC 14-15, with harvest starting as early as January 31, 2022, which will be printed on product tags," the agency said. "Oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal."

The FDA provided the following information about the norovirus: