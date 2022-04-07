Accessibility links
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a booster shot. She's the highest profile U.S. official to contract the virus since former President Donald Trump.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi received a COVID-19 vaccination record card from Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States, after getting a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18, 2020. Ken Cedeno/AP hide caption

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi received a COVID-19 vaccination record card from Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States, after getting a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement the California Democrat released Thursday.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.

He added: "The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

Breakthrough infections have hit Washington hard in recent days, with vaccinated lawmakers and leaders announcing positive coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Reps. Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro announced they'd all tested positive.

Pelosi, 82, attended an event at the White House on Wednesday with President Biden and other House and Senate leaders. The White House on Thursday said Biden tested negative on Wednesday night and is not considered a close contact of Pelosi as defined by the CDC. Biden will continue to test regularly.

Pelosi is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Her diagnosis makes her the highest-profile U.S. government official to contract the coronavirus since former President Donald Trump, who tested positive in October 2020.