The Russia-Ukraine war is the focus of NATO foreign ministers' meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is attending the meeting in Brussels. The U.S. and Europe are imposing new sanctions on Russia and promising to speed up deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.

