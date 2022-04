Congress considers scenarios for what to do if calamity strikes Lawmakers are trying to answer how Congress could function if a catastrophe incapacitated members. A 2017 shooting at a GOP baseball practice, the pandemic and Jan. 6 have made the issue more urgent.

Politics Congress considers scenarios for what to do if calamity strikes Congress considers scenarios for what to do if calamity strikes Listen · 3:39 3:39 Lawmakers are trying to answer how Congress could function if a catastrophe incapacitated members. A 2017 shooting at a GOP baseball practice, the pandemic and Jan. 6 have made the issue more urgent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor