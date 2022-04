As fighting moves on, some Ukrainian businesses are reopening In places where fighting has lessened in Ukraine, businesses and people are trying to get back to work with the goal of maintaining the country's economy.

Europe As fighting moves on, some Ukrainian businesses are reopening As fighting moves on, some Ukrainian businesses are reopening Listen · 3:54 3:54 In places where fighting has lessened in Ukraine, businesses and people are trying to get back to work with the goal of maintaining the country's economy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor