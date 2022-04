Oil executives defend against accusations of price gouging at House panel hearing Profits are rising for oil companies. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts about accusations that those firms are price gouging and profiting from the Ukraine war.

Politics Oil executives defend against accusations of price gouging at House panel hearing Oil executives defend against accusations of price gouging at House panel hearing Audio will be available later today. Profits are rising for oil companies. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts about accusations that those firms are price gouging and profiting from the Ukraine war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor