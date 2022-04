What do midterm races in Idaho tell us about the Republican party? One of the most intense battlegrounds between Republican moderates and extremists is in Idaho, where next month's primary is seen as a national test for how far to the right the GOP can be pulled.

National What do midterm races in Idaho tell us about the Republican party? What do midterm races in Idaho tell us about the Republican party? Listen · 5:27 5:27 One of the most intense battlegrounds between Republican moderates and extremists is in Idaho, where next month's primary is seen as a national test for how far to the right the GOP can be pulled. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor