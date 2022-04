Badly damaged Ukrainian hospital struggles to provide emergency services In the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv at least half a dozen hospitals have been damaged by Russian attacks. One had to close most of its departments and reduce operations to emergency cases.

In the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv at least half a dozen hospitals have been damaged by Russian attacks. One had to close most of its departments and reduce operations to emergency cases.