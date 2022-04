After a labor dispute threatened MLB's season, Opening Day is here NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post baseball writer Chelsea Janes about Opening Day, and new rules that are meant to enliven the game — or at least speed it up.

Sports After a labor dispute threatened MLB's season, Opening Day is here After a labor dispute threatened MLB's season, Opening Day is here Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post baseball writer Chelsea Janes about Opening Day, and new rules that are meant to enliven the game — or at least speed it up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor