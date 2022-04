The Senate has confirmed Judge Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court The Senate made history Thursday when it confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. After 233 years, she'll be the first Black woman to ever serve on the nations highest court.

