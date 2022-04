Wealthy companies are shielding themselves from lawsuits using a bankruptcy strategy Wealthy corporations and individuals accused of wrongdoing are using bankruptcy courts to block lawsuits. The Justice Department and members of Congress are pushing back against the legal strategy.

