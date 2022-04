Encore: This Asian food staple is mostly illegal, but Georgia is changing its mind Georgia officials now allow the sale and soon the cultivation of water spinach. It can be an invasive species if not controlled.

National Encore: This Asian food staple is mostly illegal, but Georgia is changing its mind Encore: This Asian food staple is mostly illegal, but Georgia is changing its mind Listen · 3:29 3:29 Georgia officials now allow the sale and soon the cultivation of water spinach. It can be an invasive species if not controlled. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor