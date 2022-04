A NATO war game exercise in the Arctic no longer seems like just a game Troops from 27 countries wrapped up one of the largest NATO war games since the 1980s — in the Arctic. A it was scheduled two years ago, but Russia's war in Ukraine gave the exercise a Cold War feel.

World

A NATO war game exercise in the Arctic no longer seems like just a game

Troops from 27 countries wrapped up one of the largest NATO war games since the 1980s — in the Arctic. A it was scheduled two years ago, but Russia's war in Ukraine gave the exercise a Cold War feel.