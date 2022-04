A look at whether the sanctions on Russia are actually working NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Daleep Singh, White House Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, about the latest round of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Economy A look at whether the sanctions on Russia are actually working A look at whether the sanctions on Russia are actually working Listen · 4:21 4:21 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Daleep Singh, White House Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, about the latest round of sanctions imposed on Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor