Europe Ukrainian mayor describes being held hostage by Russian soldiers Ukrainian mayor describes being held hostage by Russian soldiers 3:50 The Mayor of a Ukrainian town who was briefly taken hostage by Russian forces has emerged in France. He talks about what it was like being held by Russian soldiers and why he thinks he was released.