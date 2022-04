Secret $6 million home has allies and critics skeptical of BLM foundation's finances NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sean Campbell of Columbia's Journalism School about his report detailing how Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation bought a $6 million home with donation funds.

National Secret $6 million home has allies and critics skeptical of BLM foundation's finances Secret $6 million home has allies and critics skeptical of BLM foundation's finances Listen · 5:24 5:24 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sean Campbell of Columbia's Journalism School about his report detailing how Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation bought a $6 million home with donation funds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor