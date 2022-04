As MLB's opening day arrives, St. Louis fans are glad to have Albert Pujols back Albert Pujols is making his return to St. Louis after more than 10 years away. Cardinals fans have given him a warm welcome home despite a bitter breakup after the 2011 World Series.

Sports As MLB's opening day arrives, St. Louis fans are glad to have Albert Pujols back As MLB's opening day arrives, St. Louis fans are glad to have Albert Pujols back Listen · 2:36 2:36 Albert Pujols is making his return to St. Louis after more than 10 years away. Cardinals fans have given him a warm welcome home despite a bitter breakup after the 2011 World Series. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor