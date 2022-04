Mexicans will vote on whether their president should be removed from office Mexico's president has set a recall election for Sunday on his own term in office. He's expected to win what critics say is an act of political theater.

Mexico's president has set a recall election for Sunday on his own term in office. He's expected to win what critics say is an act of political theater.