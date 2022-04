Voters in Michigan's 7th Congressional District weigh in on issues ahead of midterms Democrats aim to balance multiple crises ahead of November's midterm elections. Voters in Livingston County, Mich., share their concerns about inflation and their views of President Biden.

Politics Voters in Michigan's 7th Congressional District weigh in on issues ahead of midterms Voters in Michigan's 7th Congressional District weigh in on issues ahead of midterms Listen · 7:47 7:47 Democrats aim to balance multiple crises ahead of November's midterm elections. Voters in Livingston County, Mich., share their concerns about inflation and their views of President Biden. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor