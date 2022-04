Litter crew finds message launched in a bottle more than 5 decades ago In 1966, 2 British teenagers, in search of boyfriends, launched a message in a bottle into an estuary in North Lincolnshire, England. The bottle was found a few yards from where its journey started.

In 1966, 2 British teenagers, in search of boyfriends, launched a message in a bottle into an estuary in North Lincolnshire, England. The bottle was found a few yards from where its journey started.