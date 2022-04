Store by store, the union drive at Starbucks is gaining ground Workers at a northern Virginia Starbucks explain why they're seeking a union, and what they hope membership will bring.

Business Store by store, the union drive at Starbucks is gaining ground Store by store, the union drive at Starbucks is gaining ground Audio will be available later today. Workers at a northern Virginia Starbucks explain why they're seeking a union, and what they hope membership will bring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor